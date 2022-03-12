Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $642,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.
Shares of DGRO opened at $50.97 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15.
