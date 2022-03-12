Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Accenture by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Accenture by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after purchasing an additional 563,757 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.47.

NYSE:ACN opened at $311.58 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.13 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

