Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 575 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,107. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

