Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. 3,385,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

