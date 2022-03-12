Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $251,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $21.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.15. 1,227,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,947. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $558.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

