Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. 3,038,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,011. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

