Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.41. 11,997,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781,256. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

