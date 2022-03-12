Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes $3.55 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,700,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,567,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,875,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

