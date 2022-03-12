Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

RXDX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

RXDX stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,742,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,120,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,437,000 after buying an additional 1,220,649 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,939,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

