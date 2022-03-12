Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Short Interest Update

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the February 13th total of 60,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSAG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 80,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

