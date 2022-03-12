ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MVV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the third quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 299.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the third quarter valued at $330,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVV opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

