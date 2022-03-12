ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $16.18

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $16.62. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 404,958 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.