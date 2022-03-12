PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BKRKF opened at $0.29 on Friday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
