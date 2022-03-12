Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OPYGY remained flat at $$21.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $123.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

