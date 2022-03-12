Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.95, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.98 and a 1-year high of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

