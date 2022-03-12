PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get PubMatic alerts:

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $649,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,209. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 889,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,418. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.