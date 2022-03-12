Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.61. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 102,566 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

