PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $10.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,079,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,869,000 after buying an additional 68,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 817,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 100,653 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 67,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

