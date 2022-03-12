PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Cut to $16.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

NYSE PCT opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $805,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.