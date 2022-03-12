PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Craig Hallum

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

PCT stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

