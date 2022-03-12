PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Craig Hallum

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.
PCT stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.
About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
