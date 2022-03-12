Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lowered by Analyst

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.38). Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $312.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.62. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.01) earnings per share.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.