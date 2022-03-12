Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Increased by Analyst

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Expro Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

XPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

