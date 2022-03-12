Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

FHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

FHI opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,451 shares of company stock worth $1,928,768. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.