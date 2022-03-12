Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Olaplex Holdings Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olaplex in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $225,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,223 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $74,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

