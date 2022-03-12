Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.16. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $206.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,235,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

