Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Travelzoo Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Travelzoo in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TZOO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $6,496,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,373 shares of company stock valued at $615,374. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

