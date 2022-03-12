Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Lowered by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.95.

Shares of FANG opened at $129.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.88. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $4,743,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

