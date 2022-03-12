Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Issued By William Blair

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

SMG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $114.98 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.73.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Creative Planning increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.