Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.32. 1,963,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.36.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

