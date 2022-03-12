Quebecoin Trading Down 40.9% Over Last Week (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quebecoin has a market cap of $7,820.90 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

QBC is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

