Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $24,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

DGX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.34. 1,438,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.07 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.