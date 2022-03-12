QV Investors Inc. Has $19.97 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $19,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after buying an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $281.23 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $284.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.68 and a 200-day moving average of $231.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

