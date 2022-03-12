QV Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up about 3.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $46,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $52.94 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5191 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.