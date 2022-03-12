QV Investors Inc. Sells 10,120 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 114,315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

About Bank OZK (Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.