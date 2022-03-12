QV Investors Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

