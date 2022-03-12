R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE RRD opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.24 million, a P/E ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 810,242.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 56,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 430,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 601,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 506,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

