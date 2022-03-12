Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS REEMF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 67,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,470. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Rare Element Resources has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.