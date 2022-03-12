Raymond James Analysts Give Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) a C$16.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of ET opened at C$14.53 on Wednesday. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$12.25 and a 12 month high of C$15.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$107.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Evertz Technologies (Get Rating)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
