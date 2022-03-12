Raymond James Analysts Give Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) a C$16.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of ET opened at C$14.53 on Wednesday. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$12.25 and a 12 month high of C$15.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$107.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.04%.

About Evertz Technologies (Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.