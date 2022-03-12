Raymond James Boosts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AFN. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.29.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$38.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.72. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a market cap of C$730.52 million and a P/E ratio of 63.00.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

