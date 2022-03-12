Raymond James Lowers KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target to $13.00

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.66. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 120.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

