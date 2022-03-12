Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,433. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

