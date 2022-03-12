Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of RLGY opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Realogy has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Realogy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 193.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

