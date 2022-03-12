ReapChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.43 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last week, ReapChain has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. ReapChain has a market cap of $21.43 million and approximately $937,332.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00105414 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,966,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.