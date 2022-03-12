Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.75. 1,058,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,785. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 528,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,504 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $23,935,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 389,476.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 104,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

