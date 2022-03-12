Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) versus FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -225.58% -39.24% -32.74% FingerMotion -24.38% -153.17% -62.80%

This table compares Red Cat and FingerMotion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $5.00 million 19.81 -$13.24 million ($0.54) -3.41 FingerMotion $16.68 million 0.00 -$4.38 million ($0.14) N/A

FingerMotion has higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat. Red Cat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FingerMotion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Red Cat and FingerMotion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00 FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Red Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Red Cat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

FingerMotion Company Profile (Get Rating)

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

