Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.63. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $41.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

