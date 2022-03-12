Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 124.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.

REG stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. 858,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 176,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after buying an additional 149,792 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 80,936 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

