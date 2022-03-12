Regency Centers Co. (REG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 124.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after buying an additional 810,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 176,622 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after buying an additional 149,792 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 80,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

