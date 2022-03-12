Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stake Boosted by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Rent-A-Center comprises approximately 2.3% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 18.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

