Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) PT Lowered to GBX 550 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.21) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RTOKY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

